JSPL prepays Rs 2,462 crore debt; hopes to become debt free soon

Naveen Jindal's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has made a debt payment of Rs 2,462 crore ahead of its due date as it seeks to become a net debt free company soon. The company said it was part of its long-stated financial strategy of debt reduction and to build a robust balance sheet with the optimal capital mix.

This particular payment to its term lenders is over and above the annual committed debt reduction that it achieved in fiscal 2021. "The significant debt reduction is part of our long-term financial strategy to create a strong balance sheet," said VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL. "In the coming quarters, we intend to further strengthen our balance sheet and become net debt-free shortly."

Recently, the company had announced divestment of its thermal power business, both to reduce its debt and cut down its carbon footprint by almost half. The estimated size of that divestment was Rs 12,000 crore. So far, in the last four years, the firm has reduced debt by more than Rs 20,000 crore from a peak of approximately Rs 46,500 crore in the third quarter of FY17 to Rs 25,600 crore in 3Q FY21.

Prices of steel in the global and domestic market have shot up since the second half of last financial year boosting the profitability of the industry and helping companies in paring their debt. JSPL had itself posted a bumper profit of Rs 2,432 crore on a consolidated basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 against a loss of Rs 257 crore in the same period of fiscal 2020. Its revenue had also jumped 40 percent during the period. The company produced 7.51 million tonnes of steel in fiscal 2021.

According to CRISIL, the industry collectively reduced its debt by Rs 25,000 crore in fiscal 2021 and is poised to pare another at least Rs 10,000 crore in fiscal 2022. "Despite capex rising by 15 per cent, they can slice debt by another Rs 10,000 crore," said Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings. "That would drive a sharp improvement in credit metrics with financial leverage (ratio of debt to Ebitda) declining below 2.5 times next fiscal compared with above 4.0 times in fiscal 2020."

