JSW Cement eyes organic growth, keeps powder dry on acquisitions

JSW Cement will focus firmly on organic growth and profitable expansion rather than chasing inorganic opportunities. Backed by the formidable JSW Group, the company has charted a clear roadmap that favours long-term sustainability over aggressive scale-at-any-cost. While speaking to the media ahead of its IPO, JSW Cement, Managing Director, Parth Jindal clarified the company’s stance on acquisitions, saying, “If an asset of high quality at a low value comes up in a geography that fits our footprint, we’ll evaluate it. But we’re not looking to get into a bidding war with larger players.” Jindal acknowledged that assets which are attractive to JSW Cement would likely also appeal to much bigger players “We don’t have the appetite right now to fight the big boys,” he said, adding candidly, “I don’t want to go to my father for help in this business.”

JSW Cement is eyeing significant growth from its current capacity of 20.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 42 MTPA, with an eventual goal of reaching 60 MTPA. However, this expansion is sharply focused on North, Central, and Northeast India, regions where pricing power and demand-supply dynamics are favourable. “We will not expand in South or East India beyond what we already have. These are overcrowded markets with no pricing discipline,” Jindal said.

The company’s IPO size was recently trimmed from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 3,600 crore. “At the time of DRHP filing, the industry was facing headwinds. But since then, our performance and market conditions have improved, allowing us to meet capex needs with a smaller fundraise,” he noted. Internal accruals and group synergies will continue to play a big role in funding immediate expansion.” added Jindal

JSW Cement has set a price band of Rs 139-147 per share, valuing the 17-year-old company at Rs 20,000 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore of shares and Rs 2,000 crore of shares to be sold by current shareholders through Offer For Sale, will be open between August 7-11.

When asked about profitability benchmarks, Jindal refrained from providing specific guidance but emphasized the strength of the JSW brand and group synergies. “Thanks to JSW Steel, JSW Energy, and JSW Infrastructure, we have access to slag, power, ports, and rail. This helps us lower costs and price competitively, sometimes even higher than larger cement players in certain regions,” he said.

As for group strategy, JSW is positioning itself as a manufacturing powerhouse across sectors. “Our belief is simple: we can build anything in India cheaper and better than anyone else,” said Jindal. The group’s expansion plans span across cement, paints, EVs, and more, with IPOs expected every two years. After infra and cement, the next in line could be JSW One or JSW MG Motors.

On a broader note, Jindal expressed confidence in India’s manufacturing potential, despite challenges around land acquisition and policy clarity. While India’s private sector capex remains sluggish despite healthy balance sheets, Jindal said JSW Group is bucking the trend with approximately $50 billion investment pipeline over the next five years across businesses.

“With a medium-to-long-term target of reaching 10% market share up from the current 3% JSW Cement is playing the long game.”, he added. We want to grow sustainably, profitably, and by leveraging our inherent strengths, he added. The company is betting that in a cyclical, capital-intensive industry, the patient builders might end up outpacing the early consolidators.