JSW Ispat Special Products logs Rs 28 cr net loss in Q3FY22

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.24 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 29.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Its total income, however, increased to Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, from Rs 1,163.61 crore in the year-ago period.

During the said quarter, the company saw its expenses soaring to Rs 1,504.70 crore against Rs 1,134.12 crore earlier.



In August 2018, a consortium of Mauritius-based Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) and later renamed it JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.