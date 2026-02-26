JSW Motors’ EV push begins in classroom with Tata IIS partnership

In a move aimed at strengthening India’s electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem, JSW Motors Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) to develop a structured, industry-ready talent pipeline.

JSW Motors, the new energy vehicle arm of the JSW Group, is preparing to commission its greenfield manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The partnership is designed to ensure that trained technical talent is in place well before production begins.

The collaboration will see the creation of a JSW Motors-specific curriculum, co-developed with Tata IIS, covering electric vehicle systems, battery technology, automation, welding, CNC operations and advanced manufacturing processes.

The company will retain hiring control and curriculum validation rights to ensure the training remains closely aligned with its production requirements and plant ramp-up timelines.

“At JSW Motors, skilling is not an HR function, it is a business imperative. As we build our manufacturing operations, we need people who are ready from Day One. The Tata IIS partnership gives us structured capability, relevant curriculum, and the execution rigour aligned to our timelines. This is a deliberate bridge as we work towards building our own world-class training academy,” said Rupam Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, JSW Motors Limited.

Tata IIS was selected after a competitive evaluation of leading skilling institutions across India. The institute’s industry-grade training infrastructure and application-based methodology were seen as well-suited to the demands of modern EV manufacturing.

The collaboration also builds on the existing relationship between Tata IIS and the JSW Foundation on broader group-level skilling initiatives.

“At Tata IIS, our mission is to solve the nation’s skill challenges by creating a next generation workforce that is not just job-ready, but future-ready. This partnership with JSW Motors is a significant step toward that goal. By designing bespoke programs in Advanced Manufacturing, we are equipping India's youth with the high-precision skills required to drive the next generation of automotive excellence and ensuring a robust, consistent talent pipeline for our industry partners,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, CEO Designate, Tata Indian Institute of Skills.

JSW Motors said its long-term skilling roadmap extends beyond the factory floor to include suppliers, vendor partners and dealer networks, as it works towards building a fully EV-ready ecosystem. The company also plans to eventually establish a dedicated in-house training academy focused on advanced manufacturing and future mobility technologies.