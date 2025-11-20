Kantar BrandZ 2025: Zomato breaks into India’s top consumer-brand league with 69% YoY surge in value

Zomato has entered the country’s premier club of consumer brands, securing 21st place on Kantar’s list of India’s most valuable brands for 2025 — a major leap that reflects its growing influence beyond food delivery.

The company’s brand value soared 69% year-on-year to over $6 billion, and notably, this valuation excludes Blinkit, its fast-growing quick-commerce arm.

With this surge, Zomato now ranks higher than long-standing household brands such as Maggi, Bajaj Auto, Surf Excel and Paytm. Kantar attributes this rise to Zomato’s evolution from a basic restaurant discovery service to a broader lifestyle-centric platform. “This valuation is excluding Blinkit… Zomato’s push into events and user-focused features reflects how the brand now sits inside a consumer’s wider lifestyle choices,” said Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Solutions Officer, South Asia at Kantar.

The Top 100 Indian brands together are now valued at $523.5 billion, rising 6% year-on-year, according to the 2025 BrandZ report. Kantar said the findings highlight “the increasing significance of brand value in India’s economic story.”

The top 100 brands alone represent 13% of India’s GDP, with the 2025 report expanded to include more categories and emerging players.

Zomato also outpaced arch-rival Swiggy, which ranked 27th, with a brand value of $4.8 billion, growing just 4% — below the overall growth rate of India’s top brands.

Brands tied to travel and experiences — Taj Hotels, IndiGo Airlines and MakeMyTrip — all clocked steep gains reflecting India’s shift toward discretionary spending on leisure and lifestyle.

Quick-commerce entrant Zepto broke into the rankings for the first time at 83rd position, with a brand valuation of $1.47 billion.

HDFC Bank remains India’s most valuable brand, growing 18% to touch nearly $45 billion, a more than fourfold jump since the first BrandZ India report in 2014.

The rest of the top five include:

Tata Consultancy Services – $44.2 billion

Airtel – $41.1 billion

Infosys – $25.5 billion

ICICI Bank – $20.6 billion.

India’s top 10 brands contribute 47% of the entire list’s value. This year saw 18 new entrants, including UltraTech Cement and Hyundai, signaling diversification in sectors driving India’s brand economy.

The 2025 rankings were based on inputs from 1.45 lakh respondents, covering 1,620 brands across 111 categories.

Kantar, a global leader in marketing data and analytics, conducts the BrandZ rankings across major markets worldwide.