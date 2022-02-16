Kaspersky appoints Sandra Lee as MD for Asia Pacific

Global cyber security company Kaspersky has promoted Sandra Lee as the Managing Director for Asia Pacific (APAC) region. In her prior role, Lee led the company's global vision for its channel partners by driving higher levels of success for and with the region's partner community for the past three years.

Based out of Kaspersky's APAC headquarters in Singapore, Lee will report to Chris Connell, Vice President for Global Sales Network, who was previously in the role of Managing Director for APAC. Lee, along with her team, will be responsible for driving the company's strategy and overall growth in the region.

"I am thrilled and excited to see Sandra in this APAC leadership role! Her business acumen, commitment to customer success, and team leadership give us great confidence that she will strategically grow our brand in the region. She is also highly regarded by our customers and partner community. I have worked with her closely and I am certain that she is ready to lead the APAC region to even greater heights," said Connell.

"APAC has always been a focus market for the company and I am excited to take up this leadership role as we continue to see great business opportunities here. With our strong regional team and solid partner ecosystem, I am looking forward to helping our customers and partners benefit even more from our award-winning solutions and threat intelligence expertise across the region," Lee said on her appointment.

Lee has a background in sales management, customer and partner success, and team leadership. She has been in the IT industry for more than 20 years and has been involved in sales and channel leadership roles in Southeast Asia and APAC with various market-leading technology companies.

