Kim Kardashian's SKIMS enters India: Delhi and Mumbai to get first stores, here's what to expect

Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS said it is redefining the women’s underwear, shapewear and loungewear categories by creating solutions for everybody. The brand said its portfolio now also includes Mens and NikeSKIMS, and that it is built on a focus on fit, comfort and the body.

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The release said India is a natural next step for SKIMS as demand rises for premium global brands and more consumers seek comfort, functionality and contemporary design.

"SKIMS has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. "We are proud to introduce SKIMS to India and to build it here for the long term."

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"We built SKIMS on the belief that everybody deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS. "The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them in our stores for the very first time."

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"Reliance Brands has an exceptional track record of building some of the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India. We're excited to partner with their team as we introduce SKIMS to this important market and continue expanding our global retail footprint," said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS.

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The companies said SKIMS will be introduced in India through a phased rollout led by RBL, beginning with stores in Delhi and Mumbai and expanding across cities and channels over time.

RBL, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, was established in 2007 to launch and scale global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium segments. The release said it currently operates over 1,855 doors across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops.

SKIMS said it continues to expand its product offering, including SKIMS Mens, launched in 2023, and remains available through SKIMS.com, permanent stores in several global cities, and select retailers worldwide.