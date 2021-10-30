Kirloskar Industries' Q2 net profit jumps 79% to Rs 135 cr

Kirloskar Industries on Saturday posted a 79% jump in its consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 134.72 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 on the back of higher revenue.

The windmill power generation firm reported a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 75.13 during the same duration last fiscal year, Kirloskar Industries said in an exchange filing.

The company's total revenue from operations during the said period was at Rs 985.2 crore compared to Rs 497.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

Overall expenses stood at Rs 804.96 crore as against Rs 407.58 crore in the year-ago period.

The cost of materials consumed was Rs 575.18 crore as against Rs 250.78 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

In the first half (April-September) of the fiscal, the consolidated net profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 275.74 crore as compared to Rs 59.37 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations in the six-month period was at Rs 1,809.46 crore as compared to Rs 712.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

