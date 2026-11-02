Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
KKR, Singtel, Tata plan to sell data centre company; seek at least $5 billion in sale: Report

KKR, Singtel, Tata plan to sell data centre company; seek at least $5 billion in sale: Report

The sale is part of a dual-track process to rebalance capital requirements and help the Tata Group streamline its data centre plans.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 8:18 AM IST
KKR, Singtel, Tata plan to sell data centre company; seek at least $5 billion in sale: ReportSTT Global Data Centres India to be sold by stakeholders KKR, Singtel and Tata

Private equity firm KKR, Singtel and Tata Group, the key shareholders of STT Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India), are planning to sell their local operations to unlock value, in what could be one of the largest data centre transactions in the country.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the proposed multi-billion-dollar sale comes amid a global rush to expand data centre capacity, driven by hyperscalers and infrastructure providers. STT GDC India operates 34 data centres across 10 centres, with a total capacity of 613 MW.

Advertisement

The shareholders have appointed advisers to explore a sale to global players operating in or considering an entry into India, large domestic conglomerates and financial investors, including infrastructure-focused funds and private equity firms.

MUST READ | ‘70% is from data centres’: HFCL MD Mahendra Nahata on fibre optic cable demand boom 

The sale is part of a dual-track process to rebalance capital requirements and help the Tata Group streamline its data centre plans, as per the report. The shareholders had also begun evaluating an Indian initial public offering (IPO) around July, with advisers appointed for the process. The business was then valued at $6 billion to $7 billion.

STT GDC is seeking at least $5 billion in a sale, slightly below its potential IPO valuation, sources said. Data centres in the Asia-Pacific region have been valued at 18 to 20 times contracted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), while Blackstone and CPPIB’s $16 billion acquisition of Australia’s AirTrunk in September 2024 valued the company at 22 to 23 times contracted EBITDA.

Advertisement

KKR and Singtel in February announced a $5.2 billion cash buyout to take full control of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, at an implied enterprise value of $10.2 billion. KKR currently owns 75 per cent of STT GDC, with Singtel holding the remainder.

DON'T MISS | 'MAKE DEALS, and get them built': Trump tells tech giants to give local communities data centre 'dividend'

Their Indian business is a 74:26 joint venture between STT Telemedia and Tata Communications. The Tata Group has separately decided to pursue its data centre plans through an independent platform involving TPG and group flagship TCS.

STT entered India in 2016 by acquiring a controlling 74 per cent stake in Tata Communications’ data centre business, while Tata Communications retained 26 per cent. The business was then valued at Rs 3,140 crore and included 14 data centres.

Advertisement

Tata Communications invested another Rs 319.4 crore in STT during FY26 to retain its stake. In September 2024, it announced a Rs 26,000-crore investment commitment to add 550 MW of capacity over five to six years.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more