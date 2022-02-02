Konkurs-M missile: Bharat Dynamics signs Rs 3,133-cr contract with Indian Army

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) on Wednesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore with the Indian Army for manufacturing and supplying Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles.

The contract will be executed over the next three years. With this order, BDL's order book stands at Rs 11,400 crore, the company said in a release.

"BDL has augmented its manufacturing capacity to meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Konkurs-M. As a part of its global outreach, BDL is also offering man portable anti-tank guided missiles, Nag, Milan-2T and Amogha, in addition to Konkurs-M, for exports" the release added.

Konkurs-M is being manufactured by BDL under a license agreement with a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). The missile has been indigenized upto maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs-M missile for export to friendly foreign countries, it said.

Konkurs-M is a second generation, mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile to destroy armored vehicle equipped with explosive reactive armour. The missile can be launched either from BMP-II tank or from ground launcher. It has a range between 75 to 4,000 metres with a flight time of 19 seconds.

The company said it is laying a lot of thrust on indigenization of its products manufactured under transfer of technology with foreign OEMs.

"The Atmanirbharta mission initiated by Government of India has given momentum to the indigenization efforts of the company. The company is also strengthening its in-house R&D capabilities to take up product innovation in order to mitigate Indian armed forces' product dependency on foreign countries," the release said.

Shares of BDL ended 0.92 per cent lower at Rs 487.40 on the BSE on Wednesday.

