Korean direct seller Atomy to pump in Rs 250 cr in India to set up manufacturing units by 2025

Atomy India, a subsidiary of South Korean direct selling firm Atomy, plans to invest around Rs 250 crore for setting up manufacturing units in the country by 2025 to cater to the domestic market and exports, a top company official said. The company plans to manufacture its range of food and supplements and is scouting for land in NCR for setting up the units, said Atomy India Managing Director Seikh Imtiaz Ali.

Moreover, Atomy has unveiled its comprehensive plans for the Indian market and said it would launch its Global Sourcing Global Sales (GSGS) plan by 2022, under which it will export Ayurvedic Indian products to different parts of the world.

Atomy India is having collaborations with 10 Korean manufacturers and they have shown enormous interest in their growth in India, the company said.

"Right now the projects are going on, we have even visited some places. We are looking near NCR as distribution would be better from here," said Ali.

When asked about the proposed investment, Ali said:" We have plans to invest around Rs 250 crore to set up manufacturing units in India by 2025."

While talking about its GSGS plan, he said India is known to have ancient secret of Ayurvedic products and is recognised worldwide.

"We plan to export Ayurvedic Indian products to different parts of the world...as Atomy has its global distribution network in almost 50 plus countries. Within one year of business operations in India, we have achieved massive product popularity and now we plan to enter each household with our absolute quality products," said Ali.

Atomy, a USD 1.73 billion company, entered the country in November last year and it is encouraged by the consumers' responses here.

Currently, Atomy India meets the requirements of the Indian market through import from the parent company - Atomy.

"We are targetting a revenue of approximately Rs 80 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2022," said Ali.

The direct selling industry is growing in India and there is also acceptance of Korean beauty products among the millennial generation in India.

Atomy, which has been ranked at 12th position in the global direct selling industry, sells 426 products in South Korea, while in India presently 63 products are available in Personal Care, Living, Food and Health Supplements.

It has plans to add more products in the health supplements and food categories.

"The company that plans to leverage its most popular personal care products to capture the market at the same time believes in improving people's life by enhancing their lifestyle.

"In one year we have launched Korean products in India including our famous skincare 'The Fame' and we plan to launch more products in Health Supplements and Food categories," he said adding "We are getting robust response from our customers, hence we would expand for a bigger share."

Atomy conducts businesses in 50 plus countries globally and has subsidiaries in 21 countries.