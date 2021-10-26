scorecardresearch
Kotak Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit rises 24% QoQ to Rs 2,032 cr, NII up 2%

Net interest income rose 2 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,021 crore. On a year-on-year basis, it was 3 per cent higher than Rs 3,897 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in net profit at Rs 2,032 crore for the July-September quarter. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 2,184 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net interest income rose 2 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,021 crore during the quarter under review. On a year-on-year basis, it was 3 per cent higher than Rs 3,897 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Net interest margin stood at 4.45 per cent during the quarter under review, while gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was at 3.19 per cent and net NPA ratio at 1.06 per cent.

(More details to follow)

