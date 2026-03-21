Kotak Mahindra to sell 30.99% stake in Infina Finance for ₹1,293 crore; unit to cease being associate

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd (KMCC), has signed definitive agreements to sell a part of its stake in Infina Finance Private Limited for a total consideration of ₹1,293.91 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The agreements were executed on March 21, 2026, for the divestment of a combined 30.99% stake in Infina through multiple transactions. The bank said the deal is subject to customary conditions and is expected to be completed on or before March 31, 2026.

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As part of the transaction, KMCC will sell a 9.90% stake, equivalent to 2,17,899 equity shares, to Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited and Bright Star Investments Private Limited for ₹413.35 crore.

In addition, a 12.10% stake, or 2,66,321 equity shares, will be sold to trusts representing the estate of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for ₹505.20 crore.

KMCC will also divest an 8.99% stake, comprising 1,97,870 equity shares, to KF Trust, an existing shareholder of Infina, for ₹375.35 crore.

The bank clarified that the transactions involving Derive Trading, Bright Star Investments and the Jhunjhunwala trusts do not qualify as related-party transactions. However, the sale to KF Trust will be treated as a related-party transaction since its beneficiaries belong to the promoter group, though the bank said the deal is being carried out on an arm’s-length basis.

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Following completion of the stake sale, KMCC’s holding in Infina will reduce to about 19%, as a result of which Infina will cease to be an associate company of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Infina Finance reported a turnover of ₹532.66 crore and a net worth of ₹2,727.99 crore. Despite being an associate, the company contributed only a small portion to the bank’s consolidated financials, accounting for about 0.50% of total income and 1.73% of net worth, the filing said.