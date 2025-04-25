Kumar Mangalam Birla honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and Padma Bhushan awardee, was honoured with the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Thursday evening in Mumbai. The award was presented by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who recognised Birla’s significant contribution to India’s growth and development.

Receiving the award, Birla said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to receive this honour associated with our beloved Bharat Ratna Lata Ji. And when this honour comes from the Mangeshkar family, it becomes even more special.”

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar was instituted in 2022 in memory of the legendary singer by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, a charitable trust managed by the Mangeshkar family for over three decades. Past recipients include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran singer Asha Bhosale, and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Reflecting on Lata Mangeshkar’s lasting impact, Birla noted, “What can one say about Lata Ji? Some voices touch the hearts of an entire nation. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was one such—an essential part of all our lives.”

Birla, who leads one of India’s most influential business conglomerates, connected the honour with India’s current trajectory on the global stage. “Today, as the world searches for direction, India is moving confidently towards the future—staying rooted in its heritage,” he said. “I say this with full conviction: this is India’s time — This is the Bharat Moment.”