‘Largest Indian investor in US’: Kumar Mangalam Birla on Aditya Birla Group’s $15 bn footprint

Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla has said that his conglomerate is the largest Indian investor in the United States, with cumulative investments of around $15 billion across sectors.

“We are by far the largest investor from India in the US. Ours has been a very good experience. We've been here for about 16 years, and we look to invest further going forward,” Birla told news agency ANI on the sidelines of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

He revealed that the group is currently developing a $4 billion greenfield project in Alabama—its largest such investment globally. “We have an ongoing greenfield project in Alabama, which is an investment of 4 billion dollars. That is the largest greenfield project we have ever invested anywhere in the world,” Birla said.

The project aims to boost aluminum beverage packaging and automotive solutions, driven by rising market demand.

#WATCH | Washington DC: Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, says "We have a cumulative investment of about 15 billion dollars here in the US. We are by far the largest investor from India in the US. Ours has been a very good experience. We've been here… pic.twitter.com/jGJZQKElbu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

Birla also praised India’s economic outlook, calling it a global growth leader. “I think everyone agrees that India is a standout just now in terms of its growth. The fact that you are going to have multidecadal growth for one of the world's largest economies of 6-7 per cent is saying a lot,” he said.

He added there was “unanimous appreciation” for the Indian government’s management of the economy and its focus on long-term growth.

Commenting on India-US ties, Birla highlighted the optimism expressed by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick at the forum. “He talked about how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump are great friends and that really helps in doing things together between the two nations. He also said that the trade deal should be announced soon. I thought he sounded really positive about the Indo-US future together,” Birla added.

In a video posted on X, Lutnick said, “I spoke at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Annual Leadership Summit tonight. We have a great relationship between our countries. I'm optimistic for a trade deal soon that will benefit both nations.”

His comments came just days after the US announced deeper security cooperation with India, including expanded military exercises and closer engagement within the QUAD and other multilateral frameworks.

According to an official release, Lutnick and Second Lady Usha Vance are attending the eighth edition of the USISPF Leadership Summit. Lutnick will speak on advancing the bilateral trade partnership toward the $500 billion goal set by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Vance, the first Indian American to hold the role of Second Lady, will participate in a fireside chat, highlighting the strength of people-to-people ties between the two democracies.

The summit will also honour IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Hitachi’s Toshiaki Higashihara with the 2025 Global Leadership Awards for their contributions to strengthening US-India-Japan economic cooperation.