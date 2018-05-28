L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 16,465 cr in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm is now just one short of a double hat-trick when it comes to bagging orders. The infrastructure major's water and effluent treatment business today won domestic orders worth Rs 5,704 crore. Last week, its transportation infrastructure business had bagged four orders back to back, totalling Rs 10,761 crore.

"Two major turnkey orders have been secured from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes," L&T said in a BSE filing, adding that these were repeat orders.

The project aims to provide water for micro-irrigation to 2 lakh hectares of Culturable Command Area - i.e. the area that can be irrigated from a scheme and is fit for cultivation - in Dewas, Sehore and Shajapur districts of Madhya Pradesh. It proposes to do this by lifting 32.04 cumecs of water from the Indira Sagar Project reservoir. The company added that the scope of work includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping systems, rising mains, transmission and distribution pipeline networks, electrical power transmission line and automation system by SCADA.

L&T has also received an Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of the Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme. The scope of work here includes operation and maintenance for a decade. The regulatory filing added that the project will cover 299 villages of Sahgarh, Banda, Buxwaha, Batiyagarh, Bijwar and Hatta blocks spread across three districts - Sagar, Chhatarpur and Damoh.

L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,372.95 apiece this afternoon, up 2 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE. It is likely to spike more tomorrow, if analyst predictions on its Q4 FY18 results bear out. In a Bloomberg poll, 13 analysts reportedly estimated a consolidated revenue of Rs 410.7 billion. The results are due today.