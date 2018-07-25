L&T Q1 results: Net profit jumps 43% to Rs 1,472 crore

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today reported a 43.14 cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,472 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,028.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income in the quarter under review increased by 17.12 per cent to Rs 28,527.48 crore, as against Rs 24,355.52 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the revenue, which is a part of total income, for the periods up to June 30, 2017, includes excise duty collected from customers. Revenue from July 1, 2017, onwards is exclusive of goods and service tax which subsumed excise duty.

Shares of the company closed 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 1,320.05 apiece on BSE.