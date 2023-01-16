Layoffs continue! Now, Google-backed Dunzo fires 3% of its workforce

Google and Reliance Retail-backed online grocery platform Dunzo has laid off about 3 per cent of its total workforce.

"About 65 of us who work out of the Bengaluru office were called for a meeting last week and told that we've been laid off," a former employee said.

Reportedly, Dunzo has also laid off employees from other locations. According to LinkedIn, the company had over 3,000 employees.

"As we scale from 10 to 100, we are learning how to redefine business processes at scale. Any decision that impacts people is tough and always our last option. Last week, we had to part ways with 3 per cent of our team strength,” said co-founder and chief executive officer, Kabeer Biswas.

“Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us. We are extending the best support possible to help them during this transition,” he added.

This comes after the company delayed its IPO plans that were earlier slated for 2023.

In 2022, given the rise in online grocery market, Dunzo struggled to be a popular name. It even restrategised and scaled its daily stores operations down.

In FY22, the company’s loss more than doubled to Rs 464 crore from Rs 229 crore in the previous fiscal. Its operating revenue increased 2.1x to Rs 54.3 crore from Rs 25.1 crore in FY21.