'Left, right switches checked, found satisfactory': DGCA rejects fuel switch malfunction claims on Air India Boeing 787

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Sunday, issued a detailed clarification regarding reports of a purported malfunction of a fuel cut-off switch on an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft, dismissing suggestions of a technical failure and terming a viral social media video on the issue as incorrect.

The clarification pertains to Air India flight AI 132 operating from London to Bengaluru on February 1, 2026, using Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANX. During engine start-up in London, the flight crew observed on two occasions that the fuel control switch did not remain positively latched in the “RUN” position when light vertical pressure was applied. On the third attempt, the switch latched correctly and remained stable.

According to the DGCA, the crew conducted a physical verification to ensure the switch was fully and positively latched before proceeding. No abnormal engine parameters, warnings, cautions, or system messages were observed during engine start or at any point thereafter. The flight continued as planned and landed in Bengaluru without incident.

Following arrival, the crew logged the observation in the post-flight defect report (PDR). Air India subsequently referred the matter to Boeing for guidance. Based on Boeing’s recommended inspection procedures, Air India’s engineering team examined the fuel control switches.

“Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb,” reads the rejoinder.

The DGCA added that further checks were carried out on the pull-to-unlock force of the fuel control switch using Boeing’s recommended procedures. These checks were conducted on the affected switch, the replacement fuel control unit, and a fuel cut-off switch from another aircraft. In all cases, the pull-to-unlock force was found to be within prescribed limits. The inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officials.

The regulator also reviewed a video circulating on social media that purportedly demonstrated the issue. After analysis, DGCA concluded that the procedure shown in the video did not follow Boeing’s recommended method and was therefore incorrect.

In light of the findings, the airline has been advised to circulate Boeing’s recommended operating procedure for the fuel cut-off switch to all crew members. The DGCA said the matter does not indicate a systemic safety issue and reaffirmed that the flight in question was completed safely, with no operational or technical incident.