Lenovo's quarterly profit records 31% jump as WFH takes centre stage

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working and education.
Lenovo reported a 31% jump in net profit for its first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating an average $107.48 million estimate of five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion.
"The PC market significantly outperformed the industry forecast of a market decline," Lenovo said in a statement.
"Looking to the future, the company expects this strong PC demand will be a long-term trend."
