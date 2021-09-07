LIC sells 2.15% stake in ICRA; total holding now at 5.8%

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sold 2.154 per cent stake or 2,07,878 shares in ratings agency ICRA Ltd.

The insurer's holding in the ratings agency has now fallen to 5.811 per cent or 5,60,863 shares. Before the stake sale, LIC's shareholding in ICRA stood at 7.965 per cent.

LIC made the disclosure under SEBI's SAST Regulations, which require companies and persons holding over 5 per cent shares in a listed company to inform about acquisition or sale of shares.

Last week, LIC had picked up nearly 4 per cent (15,90,07,791 shares) stake in Bank of India through an open market transaction.

Before the acquisition, LIC held over 3.17 per cent stake in the state-owned bank. The bank said that LIC's stake in it increased to 7.05 per cent, equivalent to 28,92,87,324 shares, after the acquisition of additional shares.

