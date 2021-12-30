Local retailers register 7x surge in income on social e-commerce platform

Coutloot, a social ecommerce platform that has enabled more than 6 lakh small street shops and sellers from small towns expand their business online, saw their income rising by more than seven times when compared to the start of last year when pandemic hit most of the small and offline retailers.

According to the Mumbai-based venture, an average seller on its platform is currently earning around Rs 16,000 per month, which is nearly seven times that of Rs 2,300 registered every month in early 2020.

Incidentally, during the lockdown when many of the traditional market sellers were finding it difficult to keep the business afloat, Coutloot was able to on board more than 3 lakh sellers during the start of the lockdown.

The Indian venture Coutloot is a platform built on the lines of Alibaba’s Taobao.

The last one year has seen Coutloot double the number of sellers on its platform, pegging the current number at over six lakh.

The platform not only converts a local business into a national level one but also helps sellers adapt to the changing market conditions. The support team of the platform also guides the sellers and educates them to set up their stores online, which, in turn, has helped the platform sell over 20 crore products.

Interestingly, the Coutloot app supports local sellers with innovative features like chat translation and auto-bargaining. Simply put, the seller can translate the message and connect to the buyer without any language barrier with the auto-bargaining feature enabling bargain and buy feature.

Recently, CoutLoot launched a B2B side of the business connecting its sellers to factories for sourcing the products at lower prices. It is also experimenting a video story feature, which will be rolled out soon where sellers can talk about their stores.

"We aim to expand and evolve the platform for the betterment of the sellers as well as buyers. The team has been customising the app for our users who are not tech savvy," said Jasmeet Thind, Co-founder, Coutloot.

"We currently have 10 million plus app downloads and are in the top 20 shopping apps in the country by play store. The new chat translation and auto-bargain features have helped the local sellers scale up the sales. We made something that even a kid can use," he added.