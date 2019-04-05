Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ola, Uber may ferry polling staff in Mumbai

In a first of its kind, app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber along with other vehicles may ferry polling staff on April 29 in Mumbai. The district administration of Mumbai has asked the regional transport office (RTO) about the possibility of hiring app-based cabs, in a recent meeting.

"So far they hired black-and-yellow cabs through unions a day before the polling day and used them to ferry the polling booth staff", Hindustan Times quoted an RTO official as saying.

Ola executives said that they haven't received any official information from RTO. However, as a responsible corporate citizen, they would be keen to provide cabs for the election duty.

Meanwhile, Uber did not respond to the queries, the report added.

Shivaji Jondhale, district collector of Mumbai suburban district, said that they are trying to tie up with Ola and Uber on a per-day basis.

According to RTO officials, the district administrations in the city and suburbs have "registered a demand of about 20-25% more vehicles for the duty this time", as compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Reportedly, the list (of vehicles) includes taxis, tempos, trucks and buses.

"Goods vehicles such as trucks and tempos will be used for ferrying voting machines and other material, while buses will be used for police and other security agencies", as per the report.

This time around, the administration will also hire black and yellow cabs along with autorickshaws, in an attempt to provide pick up and drop facilities to differently-abled voters.

According to reports, the district administration had hired 5,000 vehicles including nearly 1,200 buses. On the other hand, more than 3,000 black and yellow taxis were employed for the civic elections that were conducted in February 2017.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

