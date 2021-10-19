London's Science Museum gets new climate change gallery 'Adani Green Energy Gallery'

The Science Museum in London has got a new gallery to examine how the world can undergo the fastest energy transition in history to curb climate change. The gallery -- Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery -- is named after Adani Green Energy, which is the title funder for it.



The free interactive gallery will open in 2023.



Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani took to Twitter to express his happiness about the gallery. "The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives," he said.



We are delighted to support Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. The new gallery will explore how we can power the future through low carbon technologies. It will be a reminder of the power of the sun and the wind in our daily lives. pic.twitter.com/3k9CKAMZu5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 19, 2021





The museum announced the new gallery as delegates gathered for a Global Investment Summit hosted at the museum by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



The gallery is being developed around four thematic sections, each providing a different lens on this century's defining challenge -- alternative futures, future planet, future energy and power, and future living.



Also Read: CRED raises $251 mn in Series E round; valuation doubles to $4.01 bn

"The gallery will explore the latest climate science and the energy revolution needed to cut global dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the Paris targets to limit global warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," the Science Museum said in a release.



The gallery will draw on the Science Museum Group Collection and loans, deploying a range of interactive and digital storytelling techniques to reveal the latest science as well as exploring energy revolutions of the past and future.



"Visitors to the new gallery will see how data visualisations and future projections are key to generating knowledge, informing decisions about how we live and stimulating creative and innovative solutions," it said.



"We're hugely grateful to Adani Green Energy for the significant financial support they are providing for this gallery," said Dame Mary Archer, Chair of the Science Museum Group.



Adani Green Energy aims to become the world's largest solar power company by 2025 and largest renewable power company by 2030. Its existing portfolio of renewable power generating assets stands today at over 2.5 GW.



"The renewable energy revolution to get to this point has been remarkable. The limitless power of the wind and sun is awe inspiring and our ability to harness that power is finally within reach. There is so much to learn from the history of this journey as the world writes a cleaner future and who better than the Science Museum team to depict this inspiration," Adani was quoted as saying in the release.

Also Read: 'Market value just not a multiple of current earnings', says Mahindra on Musk's $243B net worth