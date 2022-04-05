Lords Mark Industries to invest Rs 25 crore to launch health ATMs

LordsMed, the global healthcare division of Lords Mark Industries, has forayed into the medtech space with the launch of health ATMs under the brand name 'Lords Sehat'.



LordsMed has collaborated with Ministry of Railways' PSU Braithwaite & Co and Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd (HAL) to install the health kiosks in primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the country. The arrangement can also be expanded to railway hospitals in the near future.



Till date, around 10 health ATMs have been installed at PHCs in Maharashtra and private clinics in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as part of a pilot project. LordsMed has earmarked Rs 25 crore investment for the project.



Lords Sehat ATMs are walk-in clinics equipped with touch-screen kiosks to facilitate timely and convenient integrated 'Point of Care' diagnostic services to patients. The kiosks will help to get checkups done on vital parameters like blood pressure, body mass index, blood glucose, oxygen saturation, hemoglobin, among others.

Lords Sehat health kiosk offers an agglomeration of CE/ FDA/ medical grade devices and HIPPA compliant back-end technology for enabling preventive health screenings in rural areas and making basic healthcare accessible for rural populations.



The concept has been woven around the 'pay per actual' (PPA) model. According to this concept, LordsMed will invest in setting up, upkeep and maintenance of the kiosks. Not only this, after a patient has got his health screening done at the kiosks, a health plan will be formulated for the patient based on his health score. If the score is bad, the patient can avail consultation from a doctor of his own choice or consult a doctor which has been empanelled by LordsMed through video consultation.

Lords Sehat health ATMs will also offer a suitable diet plan to the patients based on the diagnosis of their ailments, a copy of which they can take via a printout or in a PDF format. The copy of the report can be shown to doctors to devise a suitable treatment roadmap.



The kiosks will also leverage the power of artificial (AI) and machine learning (ML) to digitally track the health conditions and progress of a patient for which they will be required to share certain key data points at an interval of 15/30 days.

The health ATMs will also dispense IVD test kits in rural areas during outbreaks of diseases like dengue and malaria, and display test results onsite. If there is a resurgence of COVID-19 in rural areas, the kiosks will also provide rapid antigen tests with results displayed immediately.



"The launch of 'Lords Sehat' health ATMs will help patients in rural and semi-urban areas overcome crucial healthcare access barriers and avail better treatment outcomes. Through this initiative, we reiterate a strong commitment to mainstreaming advanced healthcare for poor populations through a seamless combination of communication and technology," Lords Mark Industries founder Sachidanand Upadhyay said.



The health ATMs also become a single point of contact for patients in rural area with the government as it enables them to take the report from Lords Sehat and share it with the government for any healthcare scheme.



"Technology will play a key role in bridging the divide between patients and healthcare providers. We hope that LordsMed will create an advanced digital healthcare infrastructure aimed at providing quality health services to underprivileged communities," said Naitik Vyas, head of pharma division at LordsMed.

