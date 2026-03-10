LPG news: No panic on LPG, India ramps up imports; cylinder price based on delivery date

Top government officials overseeing domestic LPG supply said Indian refineries are currently supplying around 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily, assuring that availability remains adequate despite global energy market volatility. Officials clarified that the price of cooking gas cylinders will be determined based on the delivery date and not the booking date. This means cylinders booked earlier but delivered after a price revision will be charged at the revised rate applicable on the date of delivery.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Government sources said there is no need for panic, as authorities are taking proactive steps to secure the country’s oil and gas supplies amid tensions in West Asia. Officials noted that India is expanding its sourcing strategy and increasing imports from multiple countries to avoid any disruption in fuel availability.

A senior government official said domestic LPG production by public sector refiners — Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) — has risen by about 10%, helping offset supply concerns that emerged due to the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

Officials added that India has already begun receiving fresh shipments of LNG and LPG from Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway, as part of a diversification plan aimed at maintaining adequate stock levels and ensuring uninterrupted supply across the country.

Advertisement

India’s energy security depends on a diversified yet regionally concentrated import basket, with the Middle East continuing to be the main source of both LNG and LPG.