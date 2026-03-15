LPG shortage: IndianOil LPG booking app overtakes ChatGPT on Play Store amid high LPG cylinder demands

In a surprising turn of events, the IndianOil ONE app, used for booking cooking gas cylinders surged to the top of the Google Play Store charts in India, overtaking OpenAI’s ChatGPT app.

Also read : Govt bars households with piped gas from obtaining, refilling LPG; asks them to give up LPG connections

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The surge in download comes amid the LPG supply crises in the country as households are scrambling to secure LPG refills.

The sudden spike in downloads is reported due to the delays in LPG cylinder deliveries and difficulties in booking refills through traditional ways. As people panic and rush to secure cylinders, the official IndianOil booking app quickly climbed to the top on the Google Play Store.

People have been facing difficulty in booking gas cylinders, and frustrated customers have taken to social media to complaint that the official Indane website was down. The mobile app also showcased difficulties.

On the other hand, the automated call booking reportedly failed in several states, with calls being disconnected after an automated "system error" message. Consumers using mobile apps, websites, IVRS numbers, and WhatsApp channels reported repeated errors, failed bookings, and cancelled orders.

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This LPG supply crisis has been affecting not only the general public, but also people who are managing eateries, food businesses, as many rely heavily on a supply of cooking gas for daily operations.

Delays in cylinder deliveries and rising prices cause some businesses to cut menu items or increase prices. Companies in India like HCLTech also announced temporary work from home, whereas Infosys has cut down its food menu.