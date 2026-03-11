LPG supply being rationed, households top priority amid import disruption: BPCL

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said LPG supplies are being carefully rationed due to disruptions in imports caused by the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia, with domestic households being given the highest priority in allocation.

In a statement, BPCL said the current situation has affected global fuel supply chains, forcing oil marketing companies to manage available stock cautiously to ensure that essential consumption is not impacted. The company said supply is being regulated to maintain wider coverage across the country until import flows stabilise.

“Amid the current geopolitical situation and restrictions on LPG imports, supplies are being carefully rationed to ensure wider coverage. Domestic households are being given top priority,” BPCL said.

The company added that requests from other sectors are being reviewed by a joint committee comprising LPG Executive Directors from BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). Allocation to non-domestic users will be decided based on urgency, availability of product and overall supply conditions.

Oil marketing companies had earlier issued a joint statement assuring consumers that domestic and essential sectors will continue to receive fuel without disruption.

“In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions,” the companies said.

Officials said non-domestic LPG supply depends heavily on imports, and therefore requests from commercial users may not always be met immediately. Industries and institutions have been advised to submit their requirements to the committee, which will review them on a case-by-case basis.

The supply constraints come after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz declined sharply following recent military strikes in the region. The route is critical for global energy trade, and disruptions have led to higher insurance costs, delays in shipments and volatility in fuel markets.

Government sources said efforts are underway to secure alternative imports and increase domestic production, and normal supply conditions are expected to resume once global shipping stabilises.