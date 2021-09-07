L&T bags over Rs 1,000-cr order under govt's 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has won a "significant" order for its water and effluent treatment business under the government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.



The company classifies a significant order as one with an order value of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.



"The business has won an order from a state-utility organisation to implement rural water supply projects providing functional house tap connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission," L&T said in a release.



The union government's Jal Jeevan Mission envisions to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024. The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting.



L&T said it has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 800 villages.



"The scope comprises tube wells, pump houses cum chlorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main and distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections, etc. including allied electromechanical and automation works," the release said.



The company is already executing water supply schemes in several rural areas across various states.

