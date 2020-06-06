L&T posts marginal growth despite lockdown

Despite coronavirus lockdown, India's largest engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a marginal 2 per cent increase in consolidated gross revenue at Rs 44,245 crore for the last quarter of FY20.

Despite a slowed down economy, L&T's consolidated gross revenue increased by 8 percent to Rs 145,452 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year also grew by 7 per cent to Rs 8,894 crore, as expected by analysts. Overall order book also grew by 9 per cent for the year to Rs 186,356 crore, while international orders increased by 32 per cent to Rs 60,094 crore. L&T's consolidated order book stood at Rs 303,857 crore as on March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 4 per cent over the previous year, with one-fourth orders coming from international markets.

During the January-March quarter in 2020, L&T's infrastructure segment recorded order inflow of Rs 41,396 crore, registering a growth of 33 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year and the overall order book of the segment stood at Rs 224,467 crore as on March 31, 2020. Revenues for the year were Rs 73,037 crore, a flat growth due to slowdown and execution challenges. For the January-March quarter 2020, the customer revenue was at Rs 25,332 crore, recording 6 per cent decline on annual basis, primarily due to slowdown caused by COVID-19 environment.

Power segment orders stand at Rs 15,849 crore, thanks to a major thermal power plant order and a slew of FGD orders during the year, though customer revenue fell by 40 per cent to Rs 555 crore during the fourth quarter. Heavy engineering orders for the year also fell by 42 per cent. However, the segment recorded customer revenue of Rs 2,853 crore, 31 per cent growth over the previous year on the back of improved order book coupled with good execution progress in refinery, oil and gas equipment business. While defence engineering segment recorded customer revenue of Rs 3,970 crore registering a y-o-y growth of 6 per cent, hydrocarbon sector revenues were up by 15 per cent to Rs 17,420 crore for the year.