L&T Q1 results: Net profit grows 45% to Rs 1,702 cr; order inflow up 57%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,702 crore, up 45 per cent year-on-year, for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022, boosted by strong growth in infrastructure segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,174 crore in the year-ago period.

L&T's consolidated revenue from operations saw 22 per cent YoY growth at Rs 35,853 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 29,334 crore in the same quarter last fiscal on the back of strong growth momentum in IT and Technological services (IT &TS). The infrastructure giant also stated that its international revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 13,235 crore and constitute 37 per cent of the total revenue.

During the quarter, the company secured orders worth Rs 41,805 crore at the group level, registering a growth of 57 per cent over corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The orders were received across diverse segments like public spaces, metros, water management & waste water, minerals and metal, factories, data centers, defence, power transmission and distribution and hydrocarbon offshore sectors, L&T stated. Moreover, the consolidated order book of the group is was at record Rs 363,448 crore as on June 30, 2022, with international orders having a share of 28 per cent.

Shares of L&T on Tuesday closed 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,750.45 apiece on BSE.