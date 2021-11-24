L&T signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to build a data centre at Kanchipuram

Larsen & Toubro, on Tuesday, announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu state government to establish a data centre at Kanchipuram.



L&T will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years, the company said in a statement.



The company will employ around 1,100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project. L&T said that the Tamil Nadu government will provide an uninterrupted power supply and other infrastructure support that will bring tangible economic and social benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu.



L&T will establish hyper-scale data centres at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data centre services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.



"Tamil Nadu is on a growth trajectory, and we are delighted to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu to propel this growth by building a data center that will further trigger development by attracting investments and generating jobs for the people of Kanchipuram," said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO, MD, L&T.