L&T Tech Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 249 cr, declares Rs 10 interim dividend

L&T Technology Services on Tuesday reported a 33.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for October-December at Rs 248.8 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was up 8.2 per cent.



The company's revenue grew 20.5 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,687.5 crore during the quarter under review, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.3 per cent YoY and 5.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 367.5 crore.



EBITDA margin expanded to 21.8 per cent during the quarter under review from 21.7 per cent in the previous quarter and 19.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter.



The subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that it won a $45-million deal and a total of three deals with contract value of $10 million-plus. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 56 per cent during the quarter.



"We sustained our performance trajectory with sequential growth of 4.2 per cent in constant currency led by strong demand across segments. The deal conversations and pipeline in our six big bets - Electric Autonomous & Connected Vehicle (EACV), 5G, Med-tech, AI & Digital Products, Digital Manufacturing and Sustainability - continues to see healthy improvement as our customers make steady progress on their long-term transformative journeys," L&T Tech CEO and MD Amit Chadha said.



He added that in line with the company's long-term growth prospects and strategy, it hired and onboarded a record 1,900 plus trainees, leveraging its Global Engineering Academy that is focused on continuous training and upskilling. The company's employee strength stood at 20,118 at the end of December quarter.



"Despite the robust employee addition, we further improved our operating margin to 18.6 per cent, reflecting gains from investments in talent and innovation," Chadha said.



The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.



In a separate release, L&T Tech said that it has won a deal worth $45 million from a US based automotive tier 1 company to be its strategic engineering partner and provide engineering services for its electric vehicle product portfolio.



"Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, LTTS will work with the customer to deliver solutions leveraging its e-mobility technology competence. Notably, this will be delivered from LTTS' ER&D centre in Krakow, Poland," it said, adding that the company plans to have over 300 engineers working from its Krakow, Poland centre in the next three years, marking its expansion into Eastern Europe.

