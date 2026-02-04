Mahindra lands its biggest export order of 35,000 light commercial vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has bagged its biggest export order to supply 35,000 units of Scorpio pickup trucks in 2026 to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise.



The order surpasses M&M’s total export volumes — passenger and commercial vehicles combined — of 34,709 units in 2024-25.

“The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our international operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY25,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.



Mahindra has made big strides in both passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments in recent years. M&M raced past Hyundai Motor India as the second-largest carmaker by volume in the calendar year 2025. The homegrown automaker is already the largest tractor manufacturer in the country. To boost its commercial vehicles business, it acquired 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu (SML) from Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors in 2025.



Under the latest partnership, Mahindra and Indonesia’s Agrinas Pangan Nusantara will work together to equip cooperatives with vehicles to ensure effective and seamless flow of fresh supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producer and consumer.

“This collaboration aims to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centres of economic growth,” the automaker said.



“We are looking forward to this association and to supporting Indonesia’s Koperasi through our partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, we are strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently,” said Gollagunta. “Our Pik Ups are engineered to perform in tough conditions while keeping operating costs to a minimum.”



Manufactured at the company’s Nashik Plant, Scorpio Pik Ups are tailored for payload capacity, and low operating costs.

“Mahindra Scorpio Pik Ups will bolster Koperasi ecosystem by providing first-mile aggregation, which involves transporting produce from farms to cooperatives, and facilitating intra-village logistics, ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network,” the company said.