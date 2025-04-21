Mahindra rejigs top brass: Hemant Sikka, Veejay Nakra, R Velusamy take charge of key growth engines

Mahindra Group has announced senior leadership appointments across its verticals. The internal appointments, announced on April 21, aim to steer the conglomerate’s next phase of growth, aligning experienced leaders with some of its most high-performing businesses.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) will now be led by Hemant Sikka, currently the President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES). His appointment as Managing Director and CEO was cleared by the MLL Board. The company underscored its confidence in Sikka, stating, “We believe that MLL has tremendous potential for growth and value creation… Hemant is one of our top leaders and brings with him a powerful combination of strategic skills, operational rigor, customer centricity and people leadership capabilities.”

Sikka replaces Ram Swaminathan, who has stepped down to pursue other professional interests.

Taking over the reins at the Farm Equipment Business (FEB) is Veejay Nakra, who currently leads Mahindra’s Automotive Division. The group called FEB one of its “large and profitable businesses” with a return on capital employed (ROCE) exceeding 60%.

“Veejay joined M&M in 1995 and has a strong proven track record of creating a turnaround of the Auto Business with successful launches, while building world class manufacturing capability, along with shaping the growth strategy for our international businesses,” the company stated. Nakra will report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

R Velusamy, currently President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, will assume charge as President of the Automotive Business (AB). With Mahindra’s auto segment witnessing robust growth in recent years, Velusamy is being tasked with an expanded role.

“To prepare for a future with technology innovation and lead opportunities for growth… we will now integrate the SUV and LCV (less than 3.5 tonne) business, under one leader,” the group said. “This would help build greater agility and collaboration… The role would have end-to-end responsibility of all functions within the Auto Business with P&L delivery.”

Velusamy, who joined Mahindra in 1996, has been a key figure behind the development of world-class powertrains and the company’s transition into electric vehicles. He will also report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

“These leadership changes ensure that we have strong, proven leaders at the helm of our key businesses,” said Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, M&M. “Their experience will enable us to drive significant growth and create greater value for our customers and shareholders. We thank Ram for his contributions to the company, and wish Hemant, Veejay, and Velu the very best for the journey ahead.”

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group employs over 260,000 people in 100+ countries. It holds leadership positions in farm equipment, utility vehicles, IT, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor maker by volume.