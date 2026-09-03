Mahindra’s 800-acre Nagpur plant: Company plans jobs, skilling & capacity for 5 lakh vehicles a year

Once fully operational, the Nagpur facility will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors. This will make it Mahindra's largest integrated manufacturing facility in India.

The supplier park in Sambhajinagar will supply components to the new Nagpur facility as well as Mahindra's existing manufacturing facilities at Chakan and Nashik.

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Alongside the physical development of the facility, Mahindra is also working on building the workforce and skills needed to operate the plant.

The company said it will put in place processes to identify, develop and skill talent for manufacturing automobiles and tractors across multiple powertrains and future technologies.

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Mahindra will also draw on the experience of employees working at its existing manufacturing operations. Over the next two to three years, these skilled and experienced associates will have an opportunity to participate in a detailed selection process for roles at the new facility.

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The selection process will assess technical capability, demonstrated behaviours, alignment with Mahindra's values and the ability to collaborate effectively.

The company also plans to establish a skilling centre in Nagpur, with training focused on areas including mechanical operations, welding and painting.

Mahindra said further details on workforce requirements, opportunities and related processes will be communicated as the project progresses.