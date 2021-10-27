Mahindra’s real estate arm announces joint development in Dahisar East

Mahindra Lifespaces Development, the real estate arm of the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group, has finalised the terms for a joint development on a 4.8-acre land parcel in Dahisar East. The project, located on the Western Express Highway, is Mahindra Lifespaces’ first project in Dahisar and will offer around 5 lakh square feet of carpet area.

The real estate firm believes that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is a key market for its growth and Dahisar is one of the most attractive residential locations due to road-rail connectivity and well-developed social and civic infrastructure. It further mentioned that the upcoming metro line projects can enhance accessibility.

“The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is a priority market for growth in our residential business and Dahisar is one of the most attractive residential destinations in the city, owing to good road-rail connectivity and well-developed social and civic infrastructure. Three upcoming metro lines will further enhance its accessibility and attractiveness for families,” Mahindra Lifespaces Developers MD and CEO Arvind Subramanian said.

Subramanian added that Mahindra Lifespaces’ foray into Dahisar is in line with its focus on high-performing micro-markets with strong demand for projects of trusted brands. He further mentioned, “We have seen success with this strategy and will continue to expand our residential business in well-established suburbs with a track record of quick absorption.”

Mahindra Lifespaces’ development portfolio comprises premium residential projects, value homes under the Mahindra Happiness brand and integrated cities and industrial clusters under Mahindra World City and Origins by Mahindra brands respectively. A recipient of more than 80 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives, the company is working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

