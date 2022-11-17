Mala Gopal Gaonkar sells Rs 1,009 crore worth Nykaa shares; Canada Pension Plan a buyer

Mala Gopal Gaonkar sold Rs 1,009 crore worth FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) shares in a bulk deal on BSE, exchange data showed. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board was a buyer, lapping up Rs 299.35 crore worth Nykaa shares.

Mala Gopal Gaonkar sold 5.75 crore shares at an average of Rs 175.48 per share while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore Nykaa shares at Rs 175.25 apiece, data showed.

Nykaa stock settled the day at Rs 185.55 on BSE, up 0.55 per cent.

NSE’s Thursday bulk deal data was unavailable at the time of writing this story.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lighthouse India Fund III had sold three crore FSN E Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) worth Rs 525.39 crore in a bulk deal. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece.

The same fund had sold 96,89,240 Nykaa shares on November 10 at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share. Nykaa stock fell 4.69 per cent to close at Rs 183.05 on NSE. It settled at Rs 184.50 on BSE, down 3.91 per cent.

The one year lock-in period for Nykaa pre-IPO shareholders got expired last week on Thursday. The scrip also turned ex-bonus the same day. Since then, the scrip is seeing heavy turnover.

On Tuesday, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 Nykaa shares at Rs 199.34 a piece. It had bought 37,92,489 Nykaa shares at an average price of Rs 171.75 on November 10.

Société Générale (26,30,000 shares) and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore (82,13,050 shares) bought Nykaa shares on November 11 at an average price of Rs 186.40 each. TPG Growth IV SF PTE was the seller. TPG Growth sold 1,08,43,050 shares the same day at Rs 186.40 apiece.

Also read: Nykaa shares halt 3-session winning run, decline 9%

Also read: Nykaa bulk deal: Lighthouse India Fund sells Rs 525 crore worth shares at Rs 175.13 apiece