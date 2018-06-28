Malvinder Singh rejects Fortis probe; claims vindictive approach by vested parties

Fortis Healthcare (FHL) yesterday announced that it had annulled the September 2016 appointment of former executive chairman Malvinder Singh as 'Lead: Strategic Initiatives', reportedly at an annual salary of Rs 12 crore per annum. But that could be the least of his immediate problems since FHL has also decided to initiate legal proceedings against him.

Malvinder and his brother Shivinder Singh had resigned as directors from FHL's board in February this year, following the Delhi High Court order upholding the Rs 3,500 crore arbitral award in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.

According to The Economic Times, inquiries into allegations of fund diversion at FHL have revealed that transfers to entities connected to the Singh brothers - the erstwhile promoters of the company - were authorised by Malvinder. Sources told the daily that Shivinder remained a "ghost entity" who was at best informed about the transactions but "was at no stage involved in authorising the transactions". At the time of the disputed transactions, Malvinder was FHL's executive chairman while Shivinder was the non-executive vice chairman.

FHL had initiated an independent investigation through an external legal firm, Luthra & Luthra, in February this year, following allegations of siphoning of cash by the founding family. To be specific, under the founders, about Rs 500 crore had been loaned to certain corporate bodies, which subsequently became a part of the Singhs' corporate group.

According to the sources, the siblings were either founder directors in three entities - Ferns Healthcare, Modland Wears and Best Healthcare - that were the recipients of inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) from a Fortis subsidiary, Fortis Hospitals Ltd, or had held directorships in the entities and stepped off their boards prior to authorising the transactions.

These ICDs "were not given under the normal treasury operations" and were not specifically authorised by the board of the company, as per the summary of the probe report that FHL disclosed in a regulatory filing. The probe also established links between the Singh brothers and the entities as they had placed shares of a company that owns the Fortis brand as collateral for loans taken by the entities.

Furthermore, according to the daily, the investigations also revealed that key management personnel at FHL including CEO Bhavdeep Singh, the CFO and the company secretary, had objected to the transactions on various occasions over the past three years.

Malvinder has reportedly rejected the findings, and cited a "vindictive approach" to the former promoters. "While we await the Luthra & Luthra report from Fortis Healthcare, [I] would like to mention that there has been no mismanagement or misuse of funds & position," Singh told the daily in an email, adding, "Treasury operations has been a profitable part of the Fortis business for the past many years. All decisions on ICDs, which were part of the treasury operations, were collectively taken by the respective decision making bodies at Fortis after deliberations. Presently there is a vindictive approach from parties with vested interest towards the former Fortis promoters in these challenging times."

The probe report also said that no direct linkages were found between FHL, Fortis Hospitals Ltd and the borrowers. But given that the promoters had tried to sell personal assets to repay the ICDs, the law firm noted that the borrower companies could hence possibly qualify as related parties of the company.

In the meantime, FHL yesterday announced that has it initiated legal action for recovery of these outstanding ICDs and other advances. However, according to the daily, the entities that were the recipients of the funds boast minimal capital and do not have the ability to repay the funds.

A source further claimed that the investigations had identified transactions involving investments by FHL in a Singapore-based fund of the India Infoline group. These transactions had been referred to as 'related party' deals in internal correspondence between senior company executives but this fact was never disclosed in its financial statements, the law firm informed FHL's board.

FHL said that it has already shared the findings of the law firm report with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. Commenting on the findings of the investigation, which pointed to pointed to systemic lapses and the override of controls at FHL, Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said that the company "will appoint an external agency of repute to establish the highest level of governance and internal controls. In addition, our key priority is to ensure that the current bidding process is fair and transparent and maximises value for shareholders."