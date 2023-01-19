Manasi Tata appointed as Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Thursday that Manasi Tata, daughter of Vikram Kirloskar, will take over as Vice Chairperson with immediate effect. The resolution was passed by the board after the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, who was the former Vice Chairperson. Manasi Tata will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP).

Manasi Tata is already a serving member of the board of directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and has been key in the company’s corporate decisions and strategic operations, the company said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director & CEO Masakazu Yoshimura said that Manasi Tata brings with her “inclusive thinning and people centric outlook”. “This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry, will further strengthen TKM's commitment towards delivering 'Mass Happiness to All',” said Yoshimura.

Manasi Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, and is well aware of the Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture, the company said. She is a fifth-generation of the Kirloskar empire and has a keen interest in art. Her NGO, Caring with Colour, works on government schools in three districts of Karnataka.

Manasi’s father Vikram Kirloskar passed away in November last year after a cardiac arrest. In December, Kirloskar Systems appointed Manasi Tata as director on the board of the company’s JV companies Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI).

She is married to Noel Tata’s son Neville Tata since 2019. Noel Tata is Ratan Tata’s half-brother.

