Mankind Pharma to give Rs 11 lakh each to players who missed medals at Tokyo Olympics

Drug firm Mankind Pharma said it has decided to felicitate 20 Indian players who narrowly missed medals in the recently held Tokyo Olympics, and will give Rs 11 lakh to each of them to encourage their determination and hard work.

The company understands the hardships faced by the athletes and has come forward to appreciate and acknowledge the spirit of the players, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Each player of the women's hockey team, a total of 16 players, will be given Rs 11 lakh each. Boxer Satish Kumar, wrestler Deepak Punia, shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and golfer Aditi Ashok, will also be given Rs 11 lakh each, it added.

"We believe that in every sport, it is not the win that counts, it's the efforts that are counted and our players have put so much effort while representing our country," Mankind Pharma vice-chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.

As a leader in the industry, "we want to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices they have put in over the years. Such players inspire the whole country and motivate the younger generation to earn honours for the country," he added.

These players might have missed a medal, but they won everyone's hearts, Mankind Pharma said.