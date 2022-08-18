Marico's eyes Rs 500 cr biz from D2C brands over two years: Harsh Mariwala

Fast-moving consumer goods major Marico is aiming for business worth Rs 500 crore from its direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in the next two years, Chairman Harsh Mariwala has said.

Mariwala believes that the emergence of D2C brands is a significant disruption for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India, as some entry barriers have been reduced, while digital marketing and e-commerce have further boosted business.

“We have acquired three brands, which are D2C brands. The first is Beardo, which is in beard-related products. The second one is Just Herbs, which is in personal care and we have just made an acquisition for healthy foods through True Elements. The thing is not to have the same mindset to manage the FMCG business as the D2C business. So, we have put all the three brands, plus our own brands at a different location, manned by a different team, much younger in age and they have to work nimbly like a small outfit. And, I think, the key thing is can you scale them up? So, Beardo for example this year- we expect a Rs 100 crore business. And, over a period of next two years, we expect the D2C brands of ours would add up to Rs 500 crore of business,” Mariwala, said in an exclusive conversation with Udayan Mukherjee, Global Business Editor, Business Today.

Mariwala said fear of failure is the biggest stumbling block to innovation in any organisation. And, unless one won’t experiment, one won’t be able to learn.

On succession planning, Mariwala said, “I would like to step down as chairman over a period of time, and I am grooming my son to be the chairman of Marico. So, he would be something like what I am doing. But, not an operational full-time role as a managing director in Marico.”

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies operating in the global beauty and wellness space. Marico owns brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Hair and Care, Nihar Naturals, Mediker and Livon among others.