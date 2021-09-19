Marquee investors bet big on Zee stock ahead of EGM

What will happen at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is the question that seems to be most important.

Invesco, the global fund house through its developing markets fund, holds a 17.88% stake in the media conglomerate and has now called for the meeting to demand the removal of Punit Goenka as director of ZEEL, the listed entity.

With a holding of just 4%, Goenka and the promoter family will ensure they do everything to retain control of the entertainment company, one they built from scratch at the beginning of India's satellite television story.

As Invesco quietly makes its moves (it has proposed the appointment of six independent directors to the board of ZEEL), the market is not sitting tight. In fact, there is a lot going on with the ZEEL stock.

Rare Enterprises, owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, picked up a 0.5% stake on September 14, the day of the annual general meeting (AGM). On that day, the ZEEL stock moved up 40%. This was followed by BofA Securities Europe SA buying close to 4.9 million shares at Rs 236.2 apiece.

On Friday, the stock ended the day at Rs 256.3o; it closed at Rs 261.5 on the day of the AGM.

Going by sheer logic, shareholders could well think the markets want a change in management and that is what is driving the stock price.

In fact, media reports say Credit Suisse has upgraded the ZEEL stock to outperform from being neutral earlier. Consequently, they have upped the target price to Rs 320 from Rs 215 per share.

Analysts tracking the stock are clear that Invesco will want the stock to remain at high levels. "They want investors to see merit in the decision to change ZEEL's management and a stock performing well is the best way to do it," says a long-time tracker of the company. Invesco did not respond to a set of questions from Business Today.

According to Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Group, Invesco should not disturb the existing management.

"ZEEL has performed well as a company and demonstrated an impressive growth story over time," is his view. Emphasising that nothing is more important than the track record of the existing management, he believes "if that is good, there should be no reason to disrupt the structure."

In an earlier mail, Invesco's spokesperson had said they had been investors in ZEEL for over a decade and the action has been initiated "to strengthen board governance at the company."

Goenka also highlights the current scenario of promoters without a large shareholding being worrying.

"It could lead to high levels of apprehension with many of them starting to look inward and increase their holding to beyond 51%," he says. The other scenario is the emergence of the white knight and in this photo finish, that is definitely a possibility.