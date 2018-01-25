Maruti Suzuki net profits rise 3% in December quarter to Rs 1,799 crore

Profit growth for Maruti Suzuki remained in single digits for the third consecutive quarter. The biggest carmaker in India posted an increase of 2.96 per cent in net profit during the quarter that ended on December 31, 2017. Net profit for the quarter under review amounted to Rs 1,799 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,747.20 crore in the consecutive period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki saw its revenue from operations rise to Rs 19,283.2 crore from Rs 19,196.5 crore. The company sold a total of 4,31,112 units during October-December period in the current fiscal, an increase of 11.3 per cent as opposed to the 3,87,251 sold during the third quarter last fiscal. The company sold 4,00,586 units in the domestic markets against 3,56,503 units during Q3 last fiscal, a growth of 12.4 per cent on yearly basis. Exports declined marginally with 30,526 units sold in international market.

MSI said its profit increased by 2.96 per cent only due to increase in effective tax rates and lower non-operating income due to mark-to-market impact on the invested surplus, compared to last year. Operating profit for the company increased by 22.1 per cent to Rs 3,037.80 crore.

Maruti Suzuki registered the most substantial increase in sales in the utility vehicle segment with 65,730 units, up 28.14 per cent in comparison to 51,295 units in the year ago period. The compact segment became the second best performer with 27 per cent year-on-year growth at 1.81 lakh units from 1.42 lakh units. The mid-size segment took a hit with 32.3 per cent decline in sales on yearly basis in the December quarter.

The company is hopeful of seeing sales swell on account of the new launches it has lined up for the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the compnay's Auto Expo line-up, is expected to replicate the success of the outgoing model. Apart from this, new iterations of Ciaz, WagonR, and Ertiga will also be launched during the event, along with the ConceptFuture S design language and futuristric e-Survivor SUV concept.

In the filing, Maruti Suzuki said the board discussed and approved changes in method for calculating royalty which will lead to lower royalty payments for new model agreements. The changes start from Ignis. The revisions in royalty calculation will be tabled before the Board of Suzuki Motor Corporation for approval before being implemented, the statement added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India ended the day at Rs 9,277.20 apiece, down 1.60 per cent from the previous close on BSE.