Maruti Suzuki production increases marginally in Jan

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a marginal year-on-year increase of 408 units in January production volume owing to the shortage of electronic components.



In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,61,383 units in January 2022 as compared with 160,975 units in January 2020.



"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," it noted.



Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 23,321 units in January from 27,665 units a year ago-- recording a fall of 15 per cent year-on-year.



MSI said that its total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,13,531 units in January, as against 1,15,471 units during the same period last year, witnessing a decline of 1.6 per cent. While the manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 87,165 units from 86,282 units earlier, the company said.



Besides, the production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased to 33,550 units in January from 29,199 units in the corresponding month of 2020.



The company also reported a drop in the production of its Eeco van at 10,587 units as compared with 11,769 units in January 2020.



MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,715 units, as against 4,536 units in the year-ago month.