scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 2,624 cr; firm declares Rs 90 dividend

Feedback

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 2,624 cr; firm declares Rs 90 dividend

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Revenue jumps 20% to Rs 32,048 cr

Maruti also said its board approved creation of additional capacity of up to one million vehicles per year Maruti also said its board approved creation of additional capacity of up to one million vehicles per year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday reported 43% surge in its fourth-quarter profit, as it benefited from strong demand for passenger cars.

The company, which has an over-40% market share in the passenger vehicles segment, posted a profit of Rs 2,624 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 1,839 crore a year ago.

The firm's board approved final dividend of Rs 90 per share. The firm's revenue from operations increased 20% to Rs 32,048 crore from Rs 26,740 crore in Q4FY22.

The automaker's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.26% higher at Rs 8,503.

Maruti also said its board approved creation of additional capacity of up to one million vehicles per year, adding that the existing capacity of 1.3 million units is fully utilised.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA margin stood at 10.45%, expanding from 9.75% last quarter and 9.1% a year ago, helped by easing commodity prices and improved price realisation, or the money it received for every car sold.

Net sales for the quarter stood at Rs 30,822 crore, rising 20.8% from year-ago period.

Relatively better sales volume led to improved capacity utilisation, driving higher margins, Maruti said in a statement, adding that it saw improved price realisation, as well as favorable foreign exchange.

Published on: Apr 26, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd