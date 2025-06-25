Maruti Suzuki services over 24.5 lakh vehicles in May, 170 vehicles per minute

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Wednesday, said that the company has serviced more than 24.5 lakh vehicles in a single month, the highest ever in its history in May. This entails paid service, free service as well as running repairs.



According to the automaker, 170 vehicles were serviced and delivered per minute, and three vehicles were serviced and delivered per second.



At present, Maruti Suzuki has more than 5,400 service networks across the country. In FY25, the company sold record 22.34 lakh vehicles.



“Good quality after-sales service is critical to maintain vehicle health, leading to a delightful car ownership experience and strengthen customer retention. Even before we started mass sales of vehicles in India, our focus was on building a robust service network, a foundation that continues to support us as we expand our business further. Going forward, we aim to expand our service touchpoints to 8,000 by FY 2030-31 and introduce innovative formats to cater to the requirements of diverse customer needs,” says Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.



Notably, as the automaker is gearing up to launch its first EV, e-Vitara, in September this year, Maruti Suzuki is looking to actively expand its aftersales network for EV. “This will help in our EV launch as well. We are preparing 1,500 EV enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to extend all EV related support to our customers,” notes Takeuchi.



To enhance service operations, Maruti Suzuki has implemented AI-driven chatbots and voice bots.

Advertisement