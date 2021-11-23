Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Tsusho's vehicle scrapping and recycling unit starts operations in Noida

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI), a government-approved ELV (End-of-Life Vehicles) scrapping and recycling unit in Noida.

MSTI, which is a joint venture between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group, has been formed as a step towards a circular economy and to promote organised, transparent and environment-friendly dismantling of ELVs.

The facility will allow end-to-end, hassle-free scrapping, including vehicle pick-up to complete documentation. Other benefits are transparent pricing, digital payment, and issuance of a ‘certificate of destruction'.

A statement said the 10,993 sq m facility in Noida can scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually. It has been built with an investment of Rs 44 crore, and uses modern and technologically advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner.

In line with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, all the equipment being used at the facility is manufactured in India, the statement said.

MSTI follows globally approved quality and environment standards like complete solid and liquid waste management, ensuring zero discharge of liquid and gases from the ELVs.

Gadkari said his ministry has launched the "visionary" National Automobile Scrappage Policy, which will create an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles.

"To meet this objective, we need state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units. I would like to congratulate Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho Group for setting up this modern facility as per global standards," he said, requesting Maruti and other stakeholders to build more such units.

The initiative would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for cars, he said.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI, and Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said Maruti Suzuki believes in creating value through efficient resource optimisation and conservation. "Till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose of a car at its end-of-life. MSTI uses global process methodology to address this gap," he said.

Naoji Saito, CEO for Metal Division of Toyota Tsusho Corporation said the group has been engaged in the ELV recycling business since 1970 in Japan. Recently, the company has run the environmental friendly ELV dismantling and recycling business in several major countries of the world, he said.

"Now we will achieve the best practice for ELV recycling and contribute to the circular economy in India by combining our experience and equipment made in India," he said.

MSTI was formed in 2019 as a 50:50 joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Toyota Tsusho Group (Toyota Tsusho Corporation & Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited).

