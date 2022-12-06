Maruti to recall 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara

India’s largest auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday, announced that it will recall a total of 9,125 vehicles manufactured between November 2 and 28, 2022. The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

“There is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly," the automaker said in a statement.

The company also stated that it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. It further added that “affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Company's authorized workshops for immediate attention.”

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India had also on December 4 revealed that it may fall short of its production target of 20-lakh-units this fiscal.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, had then said that the company is still counting on an outside chance to meet the challenge through the execution of its pending orders that stands at around 3.75 lakh units.

Earlier in August this year, RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, in his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2021-22, stated that the company will increase its production and will push itself to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with semiconductor availability improving.

"By our current calculation, I think it should be slightly short of that number," Srivastava noted.

He, however, said a lot would depend on how the company can execute pending bookings, which now stand at 3.75 lakh units.

"It all really depends on how much they are able to produce on these models where we have the pending bookings. So, there is an outside chance to get to 2 million. However, at this moment of time, it looks like falling a little short," Srivastava said.

The newly launched SUV Grand Vitara has received a total booking of 87,953 since its launch in September and currently, it has a pending order of 55,505 units.

In the April-November period of this fiscal, the company's cumulative wholesales were at 13,11,890 units, as against 10,10,674 units in the year-ago period. Domestic wholesales were at 11,39,072 units during the period, as compared to 8,63,032 units a year ago.

In the April-November of this fiscal, exports were at 1,72,818 units, as compared to 1,47,642 units in the same period last fiscal.

(With inputs from agency)