Max Healthcare, Muthoot Hospitals to jointly manage upcoming hospital in Delhi

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with Muthoot Hospitals Private Limited (MHPL) for operations and management of its upcoming 300 bed hospital in the national capital.

This is the First Phase of the hospital which is spread over 8.62 acres of land and has a potential to add another over 1000 beds in due course of time. The current arrangement is, the company said, however restricted to First Phase Hospital only. The hospital shall be operated under the name and style of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

The construction of 10-storey hospital building is in full swing in sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi, with structural work near completion and MEP and civil finish tendering is in progress. The hospital, with roads on all four sides, is located on a 45m wide sector road and has been designed by HKS India. First Phase of this hospital, beside others, shall have 100 ICU beds, 10 OTs, 2 Cath Labs and Linac bunkers etc. The hospital is expected to commence its operations in the second half of 2023.

“We are excited at the prospect of extending our services and provide care to communities living in South-West Delhi. The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8 per cent to our overall capacity in near future,” Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare said.

“The new hospital will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Delhi NCR. The hospital will be committed to the highest standards of clinical excellence, research, academics and patient care, serving both domestic and international patients,” he said.

Dwarka is a smart city with rapidly growing urban population of more than 12 Lakhs and has integrated townships, group housing projects and diplomatic enclave for 39 countries. It is well connected with the international airport, Delhi Metro, and the new Dwarka Expressway Project, once completed, will provide connectivity with Manesar and New Gurgaon as well.

Also Read: "Monitoring the situation": PTC India clarifies after NBFC arm's directors quit

Also Read: India sees second-best quarter of VC investment in Q4 2021: KPMG report